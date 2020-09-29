Hindus seek retirement of culturally insensitive ballet “La Bayadère” from world stage | Introduction by Michael Clark, PhD

Introduction:

This is a thought-provoking piece that I do not necessarily agree or disagree with. I haven’t seen the ballet. Typically in situations like this I would prefer to let the free market decide if something lives or dies.

To put this in another context, many depictions of Christ in art, literature, music, film, and theatre could be seen as offensive by some Christians. In fact, the whole take of most non-Christian religions as to who Christ really was could be seen as offensive by some Christian believers.

Just a guy? A good person? A madman? A prophet but not God?

Arguably, these often implied statements subtly undermine many versions of Christian belief.

However, I believe it would be a mistake to call for censorship just because some folks do not like a particular point of view.

And I tend to lean in a similar direction with all religions and believers. Why censor things? If you really are secure in your belief, what other people think should not matter.

That’s one way of looking at it.

The other way is that certain harmful ideas and practices may be superficially ‘legitimized’ and reinforced by cultural productions, making sensitive and mature discernment required from time to time.

Read for yourself and see what you think.

As I say, I try to avoid censorship. So even though I have no opinion on this right now I think it would be a mistake to ignore the issue.

—MC

Special to Earthpages.org