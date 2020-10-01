Parties may be necessary for many individuals to participate in politics, because they provide a massively simplifying heuristic which allows people to make informed choices with a much lower cognitive cost. Without political parties, electors would have to evaluate every individual candidate in every single election they are eligible to vote in. Instead, parties enable electors to make judgments about a few groups instead of a much larger number of individuals. Angus Campbell, Philip Converse, Warren Miller, and Donald E. Stokes argued in The American Voter that identification with a political party is a crucial determinant of whether and how an individual will vote.[42] Because it is much easier to become informed about a few parties’ platforms than about many candidates’ personal positions, parties reduce the cognitive burden for people to cast informed votes. However, evidence suggests that over the last several decades the strength of party identification has been weakening, so this may be a less important function for parties to provide than it was in the past [emphasis added].

Source: Political party – Wikipedia

Opinion:

It’s time to ‘think out of the box’ again.

I was just going over the news, so much news about political parties when I thought, “Do we really need them?”

Why can’t individuals just run for election, saying what they believe in and hope to achieve, and let the voters decide for each person?

Once elected, representatives could vote on issues without feeling any pressure whatsoever from the elected leader of the overall political body.

Come time for another election, we now have the electronic means for voters (the general public) to quickly check up on how their elected representatives voted on issues that matter to them.

Piece of cake.

So why this fiction of two or three parties? No individual is going to be a perfect fit in any party, as they currently exist today. Individual reps are under tremendous pressure to vote along with their party’s agenda, even if they do not wish to.

How real is that?

I just thought of this idea now. A quick peek at Wikipedia shows that many others have thought about this before. But as you may know, I’m new to political commentary. My expertise is more in psychology, sociology, (popular) philosophy, and religious studies (especially mysticism).

So I’d like to hear your thoughts on this.

Given the fact that we can now easily communicate with people around the world who don’t even speak the same language as we do, why can’t we use our 21st-century tech to abolish the party system and enable elected representatives to work for what they themselves and we, ourselves, truly want and believe in?

See also – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Party_system