Last night I was still up around 1:30 a.m. with the TV on. Noticing the headlines about President Trump and Covid-19, I couldn’t believe how petty and small some of the CNN commentary was. Dr. Sanjay Gupta assumed an almost scolding tone, talking about deficiencies in the White House protocols. Later in the evening of the same day, Erin Burnett implied in a snarky tone that Trump rarely uses a mask.

Neither Gupta or Burnett were wearing masks when they said this. But they have it all figured out, right?

What a joke.

How do they know that President Trump did not pick up the virus from a napkin while dining? Or worse, that someone hostile to him did not plant an infected object within his environment?

It wouldn’t be the first time that kind of thing happened in politics.

Gosh, if there’s one thing we’ve learned since last March, it’s that this virus can jump around in almost any strange way. It is highly contagious and its transmission is still somewhat mysterious.

I could not believe how low some people were on TV (and on Twitter too).

When tragedy or potential tragedy strikes, you can really see an individual’s true colors. Some rise to the occasion and put aside differences. Others carry that chip on their shoulder to the very end.

