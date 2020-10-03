Under this socialist revolution, there is no need to confiscate your property — they can simply redistribute your wealth

Source: Leslyn Lewis: There is a socialist coup unfolding in Canada, and we taxpayers are funding it | National Post

Opinion:

Dear Readers… I often hesitate before writing about Canada because I realize we are a small country, population-wise, and our impact on the world stage remains to be seen (to put it nicely).

Like anyone else, I would like my readership to grow and perhaps figure out how to generate income from my activities in the not-too-distant future. Who doesn’t need money?

However, it is my country and I do care.

And I think what I am about to say does not only apply to Canada. We have become an increasingly global society and what’s happening here is also happening elsewhere.

So what’s the big “point” I wish to make?

Well, like so many others the above author, either through shrewdness or naivety, fails to address what I believe it the most important problem plaguing countries around the world. This sucker will outlive Covid-19 if we do not take action now.

And what is that?

In a word corruption and – fold my hands in prayer for saying so – its ungainly cousin, transnational crime.

Not only will the legitimately wealthy and well-off be taxed through their noses in Trudeau’s new Canada. But to me, it seems it is becoming increasingly difficult to get a decent job unless you wish to become a corrupt sleazeball.

I still have unanswered questions about why I was shafted by the U. and not given a chance to teach, which normally Ph.D.’s are afforded because teaching experience is a necessary step for academic advancement.

“It looks good on your CV,” I was told.

I was also told that I was “shafted.” Those were the Department Head’s words. Not mine.

When I replied, “At least you are being honest about it,” the Head seemed to sense the danger and quickly added,

“Well, you AND OTHERS were shafted.”

Oh, so that makes it okay?

A certain number of students who spent the last five years of their lives and many more before that were – to put it bluntly – ripped off by a corrupt system.

And who got the jobs?

Enter CSIS and the RCMP. If I weren’t so darned contemplative I would probably be signing up right now to nail the bastard whom I am fairly certain was behind my prologued economic and psychological suffering.

But I do not feel that is my path. I’m not a spy. I’m too honest and open. And I don’t want to sit in cars all night in the dead of winter! God knows I wouldn’t last too long.

This is the reality, however, that nobody is addressing. And I believe it is the greatest single threat to true and fair democratic capitalism.

The Bible tells us to trust but not test God. So I often wonder every time I bring this up. Am I going too far? Saying too much? Should I just accept and pray for a better tomorrow?

Well, prayer is awesome but we also need action.

So what are you going to do?

I ask because if we do nothing, the future, as Leonard Cohen put it, “is murder.”