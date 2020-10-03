Leslyn Lewis: There is a socialist coup unfolding in Canada, and we taxpayers are funding it | National Post | Opinion


Under this socialist revolution, there is no need to confiscate your property — they can simply redistribute your wealth

Source: Leslyn Lewis: There is a socialist coup unfolding in Canada, and we taxpayers are funding it | National Post

Opinion:

Dear Readers… I often hesitate before writing about Canada because I realize we are a small country, population-wise, and our impact on the world stage remains to be seen (to put it nicely).

Like anyone else, I would like my readership to grow and perhaps figure out how to generate income from my activities in the not-too-distant future. Who doesn’t need money?

However, it is my country and I do care.

And I think what I am about to say does not only apply to Canada. We have become an increasingly global society and what’s happening here is also happening elsewhere.

So what’s the big “point” I wish to make?

Well, like so many others the above author, either through shrewdness or naivety, fails to address what I believe it the most important problem plaguing countries around the world. This sucker will outlive Covid-19 if we do not take action now.

And what is that?

In a word corruption and – fold my hands in prayer for saying so – its ungainly cousin, transnational crime.

Not only will the legitimately wealthy and well-off be taxed through their noses in Trudeau’s new Canada. But to me, it seems it is becoming increasingly difficult to get a decent job unless you wish to become a corrupt sleazeball.

I still have unanswered questions about why I was shafted by the U. and not given a chance to teach, which normally Ph.D.’s are afforded because teaching experience is a necessary step for academic advancement.

“It looks good on your CV,” I was told.

I was also told that I was “shafted.” Those were the Department Head’s words. Not mine.

When I replied, “At least you are being honest about it,” the Head seemed to sense the danger and quickly added,

“Well, you AND OTHERS were shafted.”

Oh, so that makes it okay?

A certain number of students who spent the last five years of their lives and many more before that were – to put it bluntly – ripped off by a corrupt system.

And who got the jobs?

Enter CSIS and the RCMP. If I weren’t so darned contemplative I would probably be signing up right now to nail the bastard whom I am fairly certain was behind my prologued economic and psychological suffering.

But I do not feel that is my path. I’m not a spy. I’m too honest and open. And I don’t want to sit in cars all night in the dead of winter! God knows I wouldn’t last too long.

This is the reality, however, that nobody is addressing. And I believe it is the greatest single threat to true and fair democratic capitalism.

The Bible tells us to trust but not test God. So I often wonder every time I bring this up. Am I going too far? Saying too much? Should I just accept and pray for a better tomorrow?

Well, prayer is awesome but we also need action.

So what are you going to do?

I ask because if we do nothing, the future, as Leonard Cohen put it, “is murder.”

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.