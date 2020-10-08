The Spy Speaks – New Music from one of my alter egos, dedrokstarz! This is a weird one for a weird phenomenon. Imagine a spy coming to your country, not liking what they are doing but doing it anyhow. Lyrics basically go, “I don’t lyke vwat I’m doingk…” “Kanada Gud Kuntree…” Image – NASA Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related