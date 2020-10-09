Double Take – Captain Janeway wants some “helpful information”

Back in the 90s when I was doing my Ph.D. one of the TV shows I tried to make time for was Star Trek: Voyager. I really liked it.

I liked the fact that there was a woman captain. And I liked the dynamics among the crew. The show challenged a lot of 20th-century stereotypes, assumptions and taboos. And when Seven of Nine came on board, well, I’ll be honest, my eyeballs were popping. But not only that. She seemed so sweet and smart. A really fascinating character.

To think that a human being could be abducted by an impersonal robotic hive like the Borg, only to be rescued and slowly ‘deprogrammed’ and re-acculturated into human society.

I found obvious parallels between this fantastic sci-fi scenario with real people who are desperately trying to get out of bad, abusive, and dysfunctional situations in which they feel trapped by “robots.” (That Czech word again…).

But what I really wanted to talk about today was the whole idea of wormholes. It seems we regularly come across some new wrinkle in the development of wormhole theory: You can travel through them. You cannot. It would be instantaneous. It would be slow. It would destroy you immediately. You might be able to come out on the other side in a totally new universe.

And so on!

Nobody really knows. But the speculation is abundant and quite interesting.

Even more interesting, I think, is how this train of thought could be taken as a metaphor for not the visible universe but for psychological transformation.

I have changed so much over the years that I find metaphors and symbols to be helpful in trying to not only understand for myself WTF happened but also in trying to explain it to others.

Our world is a mystery, so our explanations and theories are bound to fall short—be that in the ‘outside’ world of astronomical physics or the ‘inside’ word of personal transformation.

I remember one incident – a personal example – where an old girlfriend called me up saying she was really “feeling it” like old times and wanted to get back together. I loved that woman so much. And when we broke up it literally tore a hole through my heart for at least a full year. I pined away, listening to the Moody Blues and Steve Winwood, wondering if we could somehow get back together.

Then, several years later when I got that call from her, I couldn’t believe what I was saying. But I had to say it. I simply said I had “changed so much” that I did not think a reunion was possible.

That’s how much the proverbial ‘wormhole’ of transformation had affected me. It flung me into such a strange new reality that I couldn’t even get back with the woman I had once loved so deeply. I believed she was for the most part still on the side of that ‘wormhole’ where I used to live and that the two worlds would be incompatible—at close range, anyhow.

Her phone call and my response made me sigh and realize that life really is about moving on. I still think of that woman quite often, as I do all of my old friends and loves whom I rarely if ever see in person anymore. The psychological ‘wormhole’ makes it easier to keep an eye on them, even at great distances (and no, I am not talking about checking out their Facebook pages… 🙂).

Let me explain.

The Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung – yes, I talk about him a lot! – once said that space and time do not matter when we are dealing with the realm of the so-called collective unconscious. The idea of the collective unconscious arguably is a somewhat clunky, basic attempt to sketch out some kind of underlying, unified reality that potentially links us all together at some level or levels.

Perhaps the symbol of the wormhole could be more useful and appropriate to the 21st century. To me, it seems with some souls and long-distance situations a kind of psychological and spiritual link can be discerned which, for all intents and purposes, could be seen as a psycho-spiritual wormhole.

This probably will not make sense to some folks, the kind who go ape when you suggest that synchronicity can be a regular phenomenon and not just a rarity. But to a select few, I think they’ll get what I’m saying.

Around the same time as I was watching Captain Janeway and Voyager, Annie Lennox formerly of the Eurythmics released this impressive single. The lyrics in pink especially stood out for me. I suspect Lennox is quite a spiritual person and have reason to say that. But I’ll elaborate on that idea in another post. For now, let’s stop to consider…

Money Can’t Buy It Song by Annie Lennox