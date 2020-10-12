Covid virus ‘survives for 28 days’ in lab conditions – BBC News | Opinion


Researchers find SARS-Cov-2 survives for longer than thought – but only under certain conditions.

Source: Covid virus ‘survives for 28 days’ in lab conditions – BBC News

Opinion:

Please forward to Dumbo Joe and Kamala H. Both repeatedly talk about “The Science” as if science had everything settled about COVID and Climate Change.

True, some career academics who make a good living and probably feel important by perpetuating these myths would agree but the truth really is out there. And the truth is that science is a human enterprise. It does not give us infallible revelations from a Great Test Tube In The Sky.

That is a child’s myth. And frankly, I am surprised to find so many supposed adults falling for it on a near-daily basis.

So please, do forward this to Joe, Kamala, and all the other dimwits who fervently believe – or pretend to believe for political gain – in the New Church of Science.

BBC – Click on image for source and context

 

One thought on “Covid virus ‘survives for 28 days’ in lab conditions – BBC News | Opinion

