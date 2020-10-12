I just went through my RSS feeds. I have thousands of them. And for some reason, I haven’t been looking at them too carefully for the past little while. But today is a holiday in Canada and I feel a bit less ‘pressured’ than usual so took the time to just let it all load. (I have so many feeds it takes a few minutes).
Here are some highlights that stood out for me. The usual hostile spies, lies and white-collar crime eroding democracy, freedom and vocational opportunity on our fragile planet, which itself is so polluted that even space junk is a pressing problem.
Happy Thanksgiving, Canada! (Irony intended).
Source: Earthpages.ca
Edit – Just changed the word “ruining” to “eroding.” Either could be true. I just felt that “eroding” sounds less alarmist, even though I think we should be sounding the alarm — right now!
