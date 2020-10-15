The Chronicles of Louis Brandon, Time Traveler – Chapter 5 – Part 1

Dear Readers,

In his own way, Louis had been trying to counter interplanetary corruption but it was a hopeless battle. Almost everyone of social standing had learned how to lie, cheat, and betray. Democratic government had become a facade.

Dark figures held fast to the reigns of power—figures like Zyla Zapley.

Zyla essentially was a hood ornament for her demented father, the sinister U.S. statesman Archibald Zapley.

Zapley Sr. was an interplanetary exploiter of human beings and multiple murderer. His daughter Zyla was currently running for State Governor of California. At an early age, the younger Zapley learned her twisted ways from daddy, who always paid the bills.

The crooked, almost incestuous pair became embarrassingly rich by selling macromasers, a superweapon, to morally bankrupt players and underdeveloped wannabes in the inhabited zones. On occasion, entire planets were demolished. The Zapleys’ warped minds sensed that it was preferable to prevent these disasters. But their realization had nothing to do with ethics. They simply wanted to keep peddling the latest weapons and they needed a market.

You can’t sell cutting edge macromasers to dead people.

Louis may have worked in a museum, but he wasn’t blind. He knew how the 23rd century worked. It was a violent and immoral phase of human history. One of the worst ever. The world was dying from psychotic greed and money-grubbing con artists. Deranged players prevailed through deceit mingled with a calculated balance of terror. If Earth did not simply explode, it was surely sick and dying. And in advanced stages of malignancy.

Another poetic fragment ran through his mind.. “As I lay green and dying… I sang in my chains…” The verse went back to his youth. He wasn’t certain of the lines. Seated at his desk, Louis tried to remember the poet’s name. After a minute or two it came to him. Dylan Thomas. Louis searched on the cloud. Fern Hill flashed up and he read the correct lines slowly.

Time held me green and dying

Though I sang in my chains like the sea.

