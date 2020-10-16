Man versus wild … literally.

Source: Utah Hiker Stalked by Cougar for 6 Minutes, Miraculously Survives

Opinion:

Seen this gripping video? It’s so scary at one point I wondered if it was fake and the guy was really filming from the safety of a moving vehicle. But I don’t think so.

A lot to learn here.

This is generally how I get rid of human stalkers. If you ditch them too fast they might go ape shit on you. So it’s best to do the old slow fade out…

As the Moody Blues once put it, “Don’t let them know you perceive the web they weave. Keep on thinking free.”

Well, that’s my version. Here’s the real version:

There you go, man

Keep as cool as you can

Face piles of trials with smiles

It riles them to believe

That you perceive

The web they weave…

And keep on thinking free