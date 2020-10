When A Jewish Queen Acted Like Cleopatra | Rabbi Allen S. Maller | Introduction by Michael Clark, PhD

Introduction:

All too often Hindus secretly want others to become like Hindus, Christians like Christians, and from this article, it seems some Jews want us to become Jewish.

We can look at this tendency to try to convert others to our own beliefs from several different angles.

I admit that I talk about the glories of my Christian faith hoping that it will elevate some folks to experience what I have experienced—or at least, something similar. And I think many people in other religious traditions feel a similar way. For whatever reasons we are convinced our way really is the truth. And all the sugary religious dialog out there arguably is a waste of time. Some may even use that as a cover for illicit operations. I would not be surprised. We have seen corruption in religion far too many times.

I am not sure if Rabbi Maller is advocating that some of us “realize we are Jewish” or simply reporting how some Jews feel in that regard. So I will respond to the idea instead of the man.

The idea of returning to our alleged “true Jewishness” is mildly interesting, considering Christianity does emerge from the Jewish tradition. But I cannot accept the Jewish teaching of “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.” To me, it is just so plainly obvious that Jesus Christ’s radical non-violence and actually “loving your enemy” is not only ethically superior but on another level, entirely.

I often forward a similar critique about Hinduism and its bellicose Bhagavad Gita, but I still publish pieces penned by Hindus.

So I leave it to the reader to decide. As I have said many times, if you are not comfortable with your own religious beliefs, you will violently shut out (even considering) the beliefs of others. Myself, I have considered other beliefs and for the most part, reject them.

But I do not reject them to the point of censoring them. Freedom never comes from mindlessly blotting out things we do not like and which perhaps threaten us. We need to look at different ideas and assess them for ourselves.

I had a lot of problems with a professor who came from a communist country and unfortunately was only psychologically developed enough to accept and support those who kissed up to his own myopic perspective. I am still paying dearly for his paranoid and tyrannical approach to learning.

So I truly hope that Earthpages provides a genuine alternative to the cheap despotism of such mediocre minds.

And believe me, I am being generous by using the term “mediocre.”

— MC

When A Jewish Queen Acted Like Cleopatra

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

After Israeli actress Gal Gadot announced last weekend that she would play the legendary Egyptian queen Cleopatra in a major movie, opposition started on social media. One tweet even said Gadot was “stealing” the role from Arab actresses.

But many people pointed out that Cleopatra was not a Arab — she was descended from a Greek Macedonian father, and historians don’t know the ethnicity of her mother. Cleopatra was born in Egypt in 69 BCE and ruled the Nile kingdom when it was a client state of Rome.

This is not the first time in recent memory when a Jewish movie star was cast to play Cleopatra.

The most famous Cleopatra film was released in 1963 and starred Elizabeth Taylor. The film was hugely successful.

Elizbeth Taylor had converted to Judaism a few years earlier, before her marriage to singer Eddie Fisher, and had become outspokenly supportive of Israel. At the time, Egypt saw Israel as its enemy and banned any kind of relations with Jews and Israelis. So when the film first came out, Egypt banned the film.

In 1959, Taylor had made her Zionist support public in a big way, buying $100,000 of Israel bonds at a fundraiser dinner in Los Angeles.

Elizabeth Taylor had already finished her conversion with a big ceremony at Hollywood’s Temple Israel (where I was Bar Mitzvah and Confirmed) and had spoken to the press several times about her love of Judaism.

She was not converting for her husband, she made clear — she claimed she had admired Judaism “for a long time.”

“Cleopatra” was released in 1963, and won four Academy Awards in 1964. Egyptian officials enjoyed the film so much that they removed Taylor from the travel blacklist. As the news media reported: “The officials decided the film was good publicity for Egypt which is mentioned 122 times in the movie.”

Elizabeth Taylor’s charity activities for Jewish and HIV causes is evidence for her having a Jewish soul. Another example of a convert with a Jewish soul is Valerie Plame, an exposed CIA agent at the center of a George W. Bush administration scandal, who is now a member of a Reform Jewish synagogue in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Plame told Tal Schneider, a reporter for Globes, an Israeli business daily, that her interest in Judaism stemmed from her discovery that her great-grandfather was a rabbi who fled Ukraine at the turn of the last century.

“I’ve always been drawn to that aspect of my Jewish heritage,” Plame said: ‘and it led me to Temple Beth Shalom in Santa Fe.” where she was especially attracted to the temple’s social justice initiatives.”

Plame’s return to Judaism is parallel to that of thousands of other non-Jews during recent decades; and is a form of evidence for reincarnation that comes from the Jewish mystical tradition; the Kabbalah.

Unlike Buddhism and Hinduism, Kabbalah does not teach that reincarnation (gilgul) occurs over the course of millions of years to millions of different sentient species. According to Kabbalah, only the souls of self conscious moral creatures like human beings reincarnate; and they reincarnate only when they have not yet fulfilled the purpose of their creation.

Since Judaism is an optimistic religion, most Kabbalists teach that most people can accomplish their life’s purpose in one or two lifetimes. A few souls may take 3-5 lifetimes or more. The bright souls of great religious figures like Moses or Miriam can turn into dozens of sparks that can reincarnate several times.

The tragic souls of Jews whose children have been cut off from the Jewish people, either through persecution or conversion to another religion, will reincarnate as one of their own no longer Jewish descendants.

These descendant souls will seek to return to the Jewish people. A majority of people who end up converting (or reverting) to Judaism and the Jewish people have Jewish souls from one of their own ancestors.

Every human on earth has 8 great grandparents and 16 great great grandparents. Each of these 24 individuals contributes an equal amount of genetic material to their descendants. Nevertheless, brothers or sisters who share the same 24 ancestors do not have identical genomes. Unless they are identical twins their physical, mental and personality traits always differ, sometimes greatly, from siblings who share the same physical genetic heritage.

This difference is the result of the unique physical combination of genes that occurs at conception; and the unique soul that enters the body sometime during the second trimester.

Every year many hundreds of people find out that one or two of their 24 ancestors might have been Jewish.. For most of them this discovery is an interesting fact of little significance. For many of them it might be an embarrassment to be ignored. But for some of them it becomes a life changing discovery.

They feel drawn to Jewish people and seek to learn about Jewish music, food, literature, culture and religion. They feel more and more attached in some mysterious way to the Holocaust and the struggle of Israel to live in peace in the Middle East.

Many of these people eventually are led to become Jewish either by formal conversion or by informal reversion within Reform Jewish synagogues.

According to a mystical 14th century Jewish Kabbalistic teaching found in Sefer HaPliyah, those people who do feel this powerful attraction to Jewish things and Jewish people, have Jewish souls that are reincarnations (gilgulim) of one of their own Jewish ancestors from 3-7 generations in the past.

That explains why they react to the discovery of some Jewish heritage in such a unusual way. It also explains why some people who do not even know that they have Jewish ancestors follow a similar path; and only discover a Jewish ancestor years after they have returned to the Jewish people.

The Hebrew word for reincarnation is gilgul which means recycling. Many people are born with new souls who are here for the first time. Others have a soul that has lived on this planet before. Many people do not reincarnate after their life on this earth is over.

Most people who end up becoming Jewish, especially now, after the Jewish people have experienced several generations of assimilation, marriage to non-Jews, hiding from anti-semitism and outright genocide, are descendants of people whose children, in one way or another, have been cut off from the Jewish People.

Among their non-Jewish descendants a few will inherit a Jewish soul that will seek to return to the Jewish people. If you think you might have an ancestor who was Jewish, but no one in your family seems to know, you can use an introspective personality and character test to give you some hints.

1- Do you like to ask questions especially about religion? But when you asked them as a child, you were told faith is a gift from God and you shouldn’t question it. This never satisfied you, although others didn’t question it.

2- The trinity never made any sense to you even as a young child. You prayed to God the father more easily than Jesus, the son of God, even though you were told to pray to Jesus. You never could believe that people who didn’t believe in Jesus couldn’t go to Heaven.

3- On first learning of the Holocaust you reacted more emotionally than your friends or other members of your family. You feel some sense of connection with the Jewish struggle to defend Israel.

4- You have an attraction to Jewish people, or to Judaism and Jewish culture. You have always been more open to people who were culturally, nationally or religiously different from your own family, than your friends or class mates.

If you answer yes to three of these four items you probably have Jewish ancestors. Many, but not all, people who answer yes to all four items will be interested in learning more about their Jewish roots. If you become very interested in studying Judaism you probably have a Jewish soul.

According to Jewish mystical teachings (Kabbalah), many (not all) people reincarnate after they die. This is especially true for Jews who died and had no Jewish children who survived them (Sefer HaPliyah). Their souls reincarnate in one of their non-Jewish descendants who is drawn to: Jewish things, Jewish people and Judaism. If the following item also applies to you, you certainly have a Jewish soul.

5- When you start to learn about Judaism: the ideas and values seem reasonable to you; the traditions and heritage are very attractive to you; and the non-Jews around you as well as you yourself, are surprised that you slowly come to feel that you are coming home.

Allen S. Maller is an ordained Reform Rabbi who retired in 2006 after 39 years as the Rabbi of Temple Akiba in Culver City, California. His web site is: http://www.rabbimaller.com. He blogs on the Times of Israel. Rabbi Maller has published 400+ articles in some two dozen different Christian, Jewish, and Muslim magazines and web sites. He is the author of two recent books: “Judaism and Islam as Synergistic Monotheisms’ and “Which Religion Is Right For You? A 21st Century Kuzari”.