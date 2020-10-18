Pope Francis says COVID-19 has proved capitalism does not work

Source: Pope Francis says COVID-19 has proved capitalism does not work | Euronews

Opinion:

Amusingly hypocritical?

Before the pandemic while still attending Mass I probably would have had more to say on this. But distance has changed things. I don’t have to deal with the hypocrisy, wealth, and corruption of the church on a near-daily basis. So my annoyance isn’t building up like before, and thus is not requiring an outlet.

Today it’s just funny. Sad, really.

If these economically pampered fellows really had to worry about money – I mean, FOR REAL – they might actually have a vision or two of Christ or at least gain some valuable mystical experience.

Trash Capitalism but keep the collection baskets circulating? Not to mention the diverse Vatican investments and landholdings?

Sure thing.

The Church is not exactly setting a credible example for “holy poverty.” Just naming yourself after a self-determined pauper (St. Francis of Assisi) is not the same thing as being a pauper.

Get real, Papa!