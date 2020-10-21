Wait ’till you get there but don’t forget where you were!

Huh? What’s that all about.

Today I’m going to write a sort of introspective or rather retrospective piece about self-development… specifically mine but hopefully this relates to others as well.

After getting out of school, once and for all, the web was just becoming hot. So naturally, I turned to this exciting new medium to find out what it had to offer. Turns out it had a lot to offer, more than most of us could have anticipated.

While many lament the lack of freedoms on the web as it no longer takes the shape of the “Old Wild West” (like it once did), we can still connect with people all around the world which I think is pretty cool.

So my main thought today, as I grow older, is how my relations with others on the web have shifted. When I began I was a fairly young guy (say 35 yrs) reaching out to older folks on the web, seeking their wisdom and knowledge about the workings of the world.

I met many interesting men and women on the internet. And I learned a hell of a lot. More than once I made some really stupid mistakes that I have regretted. But that’s where I was then… so I try not to beat myself up too much over mistakes made due to my own particular quirks. And I believe I do learn from my mistakes. That is something I take very seriously.

My philosophy, really:

Don’t just keep making the same blunders over and over.

So fast-forward to today. Now I’m an older guy (say 58 yrs) and some of the folks I connect with are younger. Not necessarily less wise but certainly at a different place in their journey than where I am in mine.

I never had kids and that’s probably a good thing! I often laugh that I would have been a lousy father!

Admittedly, I have assumed the role of “Dad” with a few younger people—men and women. I usually admit that, though. And doing so tends to break the ‘projection’ or ‘transference’ or whatever the psychologists would call it.

So that brings us to the “don’t forget where you were” part of the title. When younger I wrote a tune called “I don’t need no teacher (telling me just what to do).” I wanted to assess everything for myself and find my own path.

I’m still doing that today.

So I’m still “getting there” but also remember “where I was.”

A kind of loop or ‘upward spiral,’ as Hermann Hesse once put it in his novel Siddhartha.

Amazing how those books you read as kid make even more sense as you grow older!