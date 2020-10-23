Mick Jagger – Cool or cruel?

Mick Jagger (Sir Michael Phillip “Mick” Jagger 1943- ) is a British Granddad and former bad boy of Rock and Roll.

We often think of Jagger and Keith Richards writing a string of hits for the highly successful band, The Rolling Stones. But the late Brian Jones, often hailed as a genius, was instrumental in crafting the early Stones’ sound, especially with many of those memorable guitar licks that guitarists even today include in their staple of showoff riffs.

In the early 1960s The Stones were marketed and perceived as the tougher, grittier flip side to the cutesy, clean Beatles. When I was a kid in Canada it wasn’t about mods and rockers but whether you were a Beatles (sappy) or Stones (grunge) fan.

Myself, I was and still am both… and a whole lot more!

Singles like “Satisfaction,” “Ruby Tuesday,” “19th Nervous Breakdown,”* “The Last Time,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Brown Sugar” and “Honky Tonk Woman” have earned The Stones a prominent place in pop music history.

Jagger once claimed to be androgynous and apparently – so the legend goes – was sometimes found naked in bed with David Bowie, another musical genius.

Should we care about such stuff?

True, I was mildly surprised when I heard that. But today, no, I’m not surprised and certainly don’t care, assuming the story is true.

Jagger was knighted for Services to Music in 2003 by the Prince of Wales, an honor that Bowie also was offered but declined.

* I’m not sure this tune would fly today with changes in perception about so-called ‘mental illness.’ However, unlike apparently racist cultural productions, nobody is calling for this song to be taken down, even though it could be perceived as equally cruel and oppressive (see bolded lyrics, especially).

As I argued at the doctoral level, one of the last, vast areas of unexamined prejudice and oppression isn’t about skin tone or ethnicity but rather about being psychologically and spiritually different. The incompetent professor I wrote that particular essay for, not surprisingly, shot me down later in the game—even though I did receive an “A” in the course and that specific topic was the foundation for my acceptance into grad school (PDF – See final paragraph).

Weird or what?