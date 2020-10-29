Just in time for the Big Night! New Halloween Mix from SoundCloud!

Here’s a mix that I began with a sort of Arabic theme but which morphs about halfway into a more J. S. Bach traditional style Halloween.

When we were kids we did a haunted house at our place, way before other people were doing that. I was mostly responsible, of course, for the sound system. It was then that I learned you can simulate a heartbeat by tapping your palm into a mic.

I also stuffed a few old clothes with newspaper and got the ketchup out.

A headless horror!

Kids came to our show from miles around…

Well, slight exaggeration. Maybe from several city blocks… 🙂

Part of the fun was going out with squirt guns just after Halloween was over and dousing all the lit pumpkins.

Kids!

Back in those days the Toronto cop cars were yellow Plymouths with blue or black lettering. I remember seeing one and feeling like a criminal for squirting pumpkins!

Now I know what a real criminal is.

Listen to the mix! 🙄