Jainism – Lofty practices or misguided hypocrisy?

Jainism [Hindi jina: conquerer] is an apparently non-violent Indian religion, founded by Vardhamana Mahavira (c. 540 BCE).

Jains believe in karma, reincarnation and asceticism, beliefs which find expression in a strict form of ahimsa.

The goal of Jainism is to become a Jin, a perfectly liberated soul and Jains advocate an extreme type of pacifism, stemming from their belief that every living creature possesses a soul.

Some monks and nuns wear face masks and sweep in front of themselves so as to not injure insects.

Jain priests get others to do their cooking for them so as to avoid the sin of killing micro-organisms.

Critics see this practice as hypocritical, not unlike Catholic priests who put on an outward front of holiness yet knowingly keep quiet about – or worse, participate in – the Vatican’s seedy and illegal practices.

Both types of priests profit from others who do the dirty work, as it were, but all to often are willing to preach about the “grave dangers” of sin.†

Today’s estimated six million Jains reside mostly in India. They worship in temples, shrines and privately at home.

† The depth psychologist Carl Jung would have seen this as a great example of ignoring or repressing the shadow side of the self. However, in practice, I think the reality of organizations is far more complex than what Jung envisions. Far too many Jungians and ‘gnostics’ assume that corruption in a church robs it of all spirituality. I can’t speak for Jainism but that critique just isn’t true with regard to Catholicism, which includes sin in its overall worldview even if individual priests may seem hypocritical.

