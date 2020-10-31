Just in time for Halloween!

Professor Chainsaw hits the scene!

When we were kids we did a haunted house at our place, way before others caught on to the idea. I was mostly responsible for the sound system. It was then that I learned you can simulate a heartbeat by tapping your palm into a mic.

I also stuffed a few old clothes with newspaper and got the ketchup out.

A headless horror!

Kids came to our show from miles around…

Well, slight exaggeration. Maybe from several city blocks… 🙂

Part of the fun was going out with squirt guns just after Halloween was over and dousing all the lit pumpkins.

Kids!

Back in those days the Toronto cop cars were yellow Plymouths with rounded headlamps and blue or black lettering. I remember seeing one and feeling like a criminal for squirting pumpkins!

Now I know what a real criminal is.

Listen to the mix! 🙄

And watch out kids… This kind of trouble is NOT lots of fun!*

—

* Referring to an old TV commercial run in US and Canada for a kid’s game called “Trouble.”

Text has been updated from the original post.