Another great trippy album

Yesterday was Sunday and I tried to catch up on my sleep and listen to some old favorites from my past.

Here’s an album I liked a lot in high school and junior high. Basically, there were several different types of rockers back then. I tended to go for the more cerebral stuff but I’ve always liked the simplicity of pop too.

I guess no one will ever pigeon hole me!

Thank God for that.

Some of these tunes hold up better with the test of time than others. I skipped one or two, not because I don’t like them but because I just know them so well there’s no need to hear them again.

Stamped in my brain.

But the trippier passages of this album reminded me why I liked it.

The early 70s were a whole new vista for mankind. And YES was there!