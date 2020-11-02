Another great trippy album

Yesterday was Sunday and I tried to catch up on my sleep and listen to some old favorites from my past.
Here’s an album I liked a lot in high school and junior high. Basically, there were several different types of rockers back then. I tended to go for the more cerebral stuff but I’ve always liked the simplicity of pop too.
I guess no one will ever pigeon hole me!
Thank God for that.
Some of these tunes hold up better with the test of time than others. I skipped one or two, not because I don’t like them but because I just know them so well there’s no need to hear them again.
Stamped in my brain.
But the trippier passages of this album reminded me why I liked it.
The early 70s were a whole new vista for mankind. And YES was there!