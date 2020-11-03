Still here… just tired of all the hypocrisy and working my butt off for free…


So I’ll be taking a few days off, watching some old TV shows and the like, until I feel motivated to rail against the system again! I know change is the name of the game and yet nothing’s really going to change. A bit ironic perhaps.

In the meantime, will be watching the US election – do you like Clown A or Clown B? – and listening to some music.

Be good, bloggers!

This is a classic 70s Swedish funk LP that I picked up for just a few dollars back when I was a young teen…

If you can find this LP, check it out. Seems Björn J:son Lindh is well-known in Sweden but it’s his early stuff that I like. I still have the vinyl record and would love to share it on YouTube but don’t need any legal hassles!

What are you thinking?

