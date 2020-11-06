And then the bottom fell out! – Finding meaning in the little things…

Today began a fairly challenging day. Yesterday evening I started feeling some kind of stomach upset which was only worse when I awoke this morning. It’s nothing I haven’t experienced before, and my temperature is way below normal, so I’m not CoViD panicking. Just taking it easy.

I couldn’t drink any coffee at first, so went back to bed and woke up dreaming that someone important was calling me. I guess that’s God’s way of dragging me out of bed.

Realizing it was just a dream, I thought I’d at least try an instant coffee to jumpstart my system. I really like coffee and don’t feel quite awake without it.

So I boil the water, stir up the goods, lift the cup, and whoa!

The bottom of the cup falls right off and crashes to the stovetop!

The resultant mess was manageable but made me stop everything, almost laugh, and reflect.

You see, the logo on the mug goes way back to when I was a child. It’s about the Grey Cup, which is the Canadian football league’s biggest trophy… like the Stanley Cup in Hockey or the Superbowl in US football.

So this mug reminds me of many happy Sunday afternoons around this time of year, watching the final Grey Cup game with my dad, mom, and sibs. Dad is in the next world now, so the mug has special meaning.

Luckily we have several, so it’s not as if the bottom has “dropped out” entirely in my past. But I took this event not as random but as significant in some way.

I’m still figuring it out but feel it has something to do with moving forward, loving but letting go of some of my past… that kind of thing.

What do you think?

Is life just random or is it more like a wonderful novel, replete with symbols, foreshadowing, character conflicts, and so on?

I tend to go toward the latter outlook. 🙂

Be with me today as I continue my ‘stellar’ day with some housecleaning! Toronto has a pretty good Jazz FM 91 station and I’m listening to it now. Very nice to go back to the “old school” medium of FM radio. Just touch the button and you have instant sound, perfectly synced in different rooms. None of this fussing around with computers…