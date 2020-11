I suppose this tune is fitting, considering what’s been going on in the news. The synth solo is something of a classic in pop music. Back then synths weren’t just software but these big bulky things with lots of wires coming in and going out. Some people still use those vintage synths because they sound so good. I always feel that they should have added a bit more echo than they did. But hindsight is 20/20, right? Maybe decent delays weren’t invented then. Not sure.

Oh, what a lucky man he was.