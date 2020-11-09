Religious Voters And Donald Trump | Rabbi Allen S. Maller

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

White Evangelical Protestant voters made up 23% of American voters nationwide and they overwhelmingly favored Trump in this election, with about 8 in 10 backing him, according to AP VoteCast.

Most American voters expressed anxiety about the country’s future. Six in 10 voters — including most Biden voters and about a quarter of Trump voters — said the nation was on the wrong track.

President Trump has been gaining popularity among American Muslims nationally, according to the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, an American Muslim survey organization: Muslim approval of Trump’s job performance has increased from 13% in 2018 and 16% in 2019 to 30% in 2020. This may be why Trump has gone more silent on Muslims recently.

And a survey, released by the Arab American Institute (AAI), showed that 59 percent of Arab-identifying voters said they were planning to cast their ballot for Biden, with 35 percent saying they would vote for Trump.

On the other hand, an amazing 83% of Ultra-Orthodox Jews said they will vote for Donald Trump, compared to just 13% who said they’d support Joe Biden. This puts Ultra-Orthodox Jews ahead even of the 83% of white evangelical Americans who support Trump for reelection (62% strongly). Political surveys of only Ultra-Orthodox Jews are very rare.

But a survey of all Orthodox Jews (who are only 10% of the total American Jewish community) conducted in January 2020, provided to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, found that 66% of Ultra-Orthodox voters voted for Trump in 2016, compared to just 32% of Modern Orthodox voters.

Four years ago, Trump won a bigger proportion of white evangelical votes than any Republican presidential candidate in history, and he will win by an even greater proportion in this election; but because the number of white evangelicals has been in steady decline for the last 15 years, their impact will be less.

In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the past decade.

Meanwhile, the religiously unaffiliated share of the population, consisting of people who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular,” now stands at 26%, up nine points from 17% in 2009.

Fifty-nine percent of white Catholics voted for Trump in 2016 but the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll suggests that the big news with the Catholic vote this year may actually have to do with a shift in white Catholics’ votes toward Biden.

According to the poll, white Catholics now prefer Biden to President Trump by 51% to 45%. That’s a sea change from 2016 when they chose Trump over Hillary Clinton 61% to 37%.

But Trump supporters have risen from fewer than a quarter of Latino Catholics who voted for Trump in 2016, to one-third of them who back him now.

According to the most recent accounting from PRRI, white Catholics now constitute only 61% of the U.S. Catholic population. Given that Catholics were 23% of the vote in 2016, that puts the white Catholic vote at 14% of the total. A 30-point shift would thus move the overall popular vote total 4.2 percentage points toward Biden. And that is enough to swing the election.

A Garin-Hart-Yang online survey of 810 Jewish voters nationally conducted from September 2 to 7, 2020, found that 67% of Jewish voters disapprove of President Trump’s job performance; and 70% of Jewish voters view Joe Biden in favorable terms, more than 20% higher than the American electorate in general.

Two-thirds of Jewish voters say they will vote for Joe Biden over the 30% who will vote for President Trump. And three-quarters of Jewish women say they favor Biden.

Jewish voters have much more positive views of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement than the overall electorate (a CNN national survey showed BLM’s image as 51% favorable and 38% unfavorable), while non-Orthodox Jews have positive feelings toward BLM by better than two-to-one.

Even two-fifths of Jewish Republicans have positive impressions of BLM.

Allen S. Maller is an ordained Reform Rabbi who retired in 2006 after 39 years as the Rabbi of Temple Akiba in Culver City, California. His web site is: www.rabbimaller.com. He blogs on the Times of Israel. Rabbi Maller has published 400+ articles in some two dozen different Christian, Jewish, and Muslim magazines and web sites. His two recent books are: “Judaism and Islam as Synergistic Monotheisms’, and “Which Religion Is Right For You? A 21st Century Kuzari”.