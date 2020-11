This was rather hastily mixed. Around 6 pm yesterday I realized I could not achieve what I wanted on my Linux OS, so had to reinstall Windows 10, which took me up ’till about 11 pm. By then exhausted, I slept and happily awoke to work on this (now 4:45 am) to get it done for Remembrance Day.

The authentic WW-I soundtrack can be heard with photos, without music here:

And more info here: http://www.openculture.com/2018/11/hear-the-sounds-of-world-war-i.html