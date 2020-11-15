Hello… My Name is Algorithm… (Weird or What?)

Damn. This photo would be much more effective if you could see the lettering under the right “eye” of this beast. It says “Hello, My name is Algorithm.” Unfortunately, the automatic aperture/shutter speed of my phone let in so much light that the lettering is obscured by the flare. Maybe I’ll try it again another night with a camera where I can adjust it manually. 🙂

I picked up a small parcel last night around 2:35 am. After that, a bit of shopping. The lady at Shoppers Drug Mart was so nice. It really makes a difference when people on the ‘outside’ are sweet. We spend so much time cooped up indoors. At least, some of us do because of COVID. So when I get out a sweet smile and a nice chat go a long way…

Didn’t get a smile from “Algorithm” of course. But at least she delivered the goods… strange, nocturnal creature that she is.