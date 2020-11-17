Hey Baby! It’s the 1960s! Sorta…


This is a little sketch called ‘ride the wind.’ Yes… heavy Doors influence and many others from that era. Maybe even a little Amerindian?

Mostly I was trying out a free bass VST plugin (Ample Bass P Lite) that sounds pretty realistic to me. And then it grew into a little jingle.

I considered adding a chorus maybe even a bridge but got bored! So I’ll leave it.

The other objective was to leave in/create a few imperfections to give it a more human feel. But the guitar (initially played on my Casio keyboard as a simple, single oscillator synth) would need to be overhauled to truly sound like a guitar. Anyhow, this is just a short, fun thing!

Can you dig it? 😂🤣😄

What are you thinking?

