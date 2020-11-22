Sunday Jazz – Killing time with Ellen Andersson

The other day I checked out Naxos Jazz through the Toronto Public Library website. I don’t go there as often as I should but when I do, I tend to find some lesser-known artist who makes for a rewarding listen.

We might not find Herbie Hancock’s “Cantaloupe Island” at Naxos Jazz but as I say, other less commercially successful artists fill the pages.

Naxos Classical, on the other hand, seems to carry almost all the major artists and labels. It’s a classical music listener’s wet dream. But for some reason, the Jazz portion of Naxos Online is far more humble.

So one artist that caught my eye was the Swedish vocalist Ellen Andersson and her new album, You Should Have Told Me. At first, I noticed how clean and balanced the mix was. And when she began singing, it took a moment to tune in to where she was coming from. She’s basically doing jazz standards through Swedish cultural filters. Something new for me.

I liked it just fine. The record made for a mellow afternoon. But not all reviewers have been so favorable. Talking about an earlier album, I’ll Be Seeing You (2016), one guy seemed downright provincial and nasty:

Yikes. I think “distinctive” would be a better way to describe her vocal abilities. Myself, I would take Andersson over Diana Krall any day, whom frankly I find uninteresting after a few seconds.

This last video isn’t the album version of the song but I liked the laid-back look.

Reminds me of the early days of Björn J:son Lindh and his freaked out 70s studio cats, and even of my beloved Avicii, now an angel of electronica.

But that’s a story for another day…