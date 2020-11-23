Varför ses autism som något negativt? Varför inte omvända och se diagnosen utifrån styrkor som dessa personer faktiskt besitter?

Tony Attwood och Carol Gray tycker att man borde kalla aspergers syndrom för en upptäckt istället för diagnos…

Why is autism seen as something negative? Why not repent and see the diagnosis based on the strengths that these people actually possess?

Tony Attwood and Carol Gray think that Asperger’s syndrome should be called a discovery instead of a diagnosis…

Source: Aspie Criteria VS Neurotypic Criteria – Home | The Faces of Autism

Opinion:

I encourage readers to check this out and if need be, use Google Chrome to translate into your language.

We need more people like this—people who can say something meaningful and important in a lighthearted, humorous way!