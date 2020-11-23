Aspie-kriterier VS neurotypiska kriterier | Autismens Ansikten | Aspie Criteria VS Neurotypic Criteria | The Faces of Autism | Opinion


Varför ses autism som något negativt? Varför inte omvända och se diagnosen utifrån styrkor som dessa personer faktiskt besitter?

Tony Attwood och Carol Gray tycker att man borde kalla aspergers syndrom för en upptäckt istället för diagnos…

The original Swedish is rendered by Google Translate as:

Why is autism seen as something negative? Why not repent and see the diagnosis based on the strengths that these people actually possess?

Tony Attwood and Carol Gray think that Asperger’s syndrome should be called a discovery instead of a diagnosis…

Source: Aspie Criteria VS Neurotypic Criteria – Home | The Faces of Autism

Opinion:

I encourage readers to check this out and if need be, use Google Chrome to translate into your language.

We need more people like this—people who can say something meaningful and important in a lighthearted, humorous way!

 

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.