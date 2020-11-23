The Oxford English Dictionary has been unable to pick a single word of the year for 2020, instead exploring how far and how quickly the language has developed this year, with pandemic-related terms becoming a core part of everyday life.

Source: Oxford English Dictionary names its words of the year for 2020 – CNN

Opinion:

Perhaps we should rename it The Oxford Spineless Dictionary.

Like many academics in the humanities, not wanting to ruffle any feathers takes precedence over trying to get to the heart of the matter.

Academia is becoming so dead. Wikipedia and the rest of the web might soon make these finishing schools obsolete. After all, if political correctness – not to overlook corruption and potentially rigged, unfair hiring practices – rule the show, what a lousy show that will be.

Corruption always breeds mediocrity because individuals get hired not through merit but because they are willing to turn a blind eye or actively play the game—an essentially crooked game.

Quite frankly, academia could bankrupt itself through its own dishonest practices.

So I offer an English word/phrase for 2020 that I think could outweigh even COVID-19 in the long run.

TRANSNATIONAL CRIMINAL

That may seem relatively unimportant given the Covid crisis but let’s not forget that a 95% effective (so they say) vaccine is just around the corner.

Can we say the same thing about international hostiles? Are we that close to arresting them, literally and figuratively?