The ‘real’ thing vs phony xmas card style – Just My Stuff


I’m still transitioning to Linux, often going back and forth between that and Windows, if by chance I want to do something that Linux (rather my understanding of it) cannot handle.

Today I was playing around with a minimalistic photo editor called EPhoto, which is in the Bodhi Linux package. I thought the “Auto Equalize” filter was pretty good for freebie software.

What do you think?

The first image was taken yesterday, straight from an old iPhone. The second was Auto Equalized.

With filter:

To me, the one looks a touch drab, the over slightly overdone.

In any case, it was a lovely moment. The snow had just began and I was listening to Swedish Jazz. Time stood still, if but for a few seconds, while I was snapping this.

Source: The ‘real’ thing vs phony xmas card style – Just My Stuff

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.