I’m still transitioning to Linux, often going back and forth between that and Windows, if by chance I want to do something that Linux (rather my understanding of it) cannot handle.

Today I was playing around with a minimalistic photo editor called EPhoto, which is in the Bodhi Linux package. I thought the “Auto Equalize” filter was pretty good for freebie software.

What do you think?

The first image was taken yesterday, straight from an old iPhone. The second was Auto Equalized.

With filter:

To me, the one looks a touch drab, the over slightly overdone.

In any case, it was a lovely moment. The snow had just began and I was listening to Swedish Jazz. Time stood still, if but for a few seconds, while I was snapping this.

Source: The ‘real’ thing vs phony xmas card style – Just My Stuff