MSPs pass legislation after four-year grassroots campaign spearheaded by Monica Lennon

Opinion:

One of the things I miss about being older and single is not being in sync with a partner’s monthly period. That might sound odd to some but I liked the yin-yang ‘balancing out’ of being in a relationship with someone who had a monthly period.

So although a man, I can vicariously understand – to some extent – what it must be like to have to pay for monthly period products. And I applaud Scotland for taking the lead here.