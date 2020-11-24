Silence Speaks

I was just reflecting on how my original music is becoming shorter and simpler as I get older. It may be a trend or I may just be losing enthusiasm for long, involved pieces. None of it is that great. I like to blame the complexity of electronic music-making and the fact that i began learning midi, etc. as an old boy and not as a youth. But as another blogger once said, quite bluntly… maybe it’s just a lack of talent!

Ha ha

Whatever.

Right now I haven’t even installed my music-making software. But who knows, in a day or two I might finally be composing a great work of fusion!

For the time being, I remembered this “piece” which I think is pretty cool.

4′33″ (pronounced “four minutes, thirty-three seconds” or just “four thirty-three”)[1] is a three-movement composition[2][3] by American experimental composer John Cage (1912–1992). It was composed in 1952, for any instrument or combination of instruments, and the score instructs performers not to play their instruments during the entire duration of the piece throughout the three movements. The piece consists of the sounds of the environment that the listeners hear while it is performed,[4] although it is commonly perceived as “four minutes thirty-three seconds of silence”.[5][6] The title of the piece refers to the total length in minutes and seconds of a given performance, 4′33″ being the total length of the first public performance.[7] – Wikipedia