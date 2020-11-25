Former patients of a maximum-security psychiatric facility who were subject to a series of “horrific” experimental treatments are appearing in a Toronto court via video feeds from across the country to testify at a three-week long damages hearing.
Read the full story and comment on OrilliaMatters.
Source: Former psychiatric patients testify about harmful impacts of experimental treatments – OrilliaMatters.com
Opinion:
I saw this story last night but was too tired to do it justice.
Orillia is a small city in Ontario. And I mean small. Its population is around 30,000 people. And as far I can see this shocking story has only hit the Orillia papers. But it hit me with significant impact because the psychiatric horrors outlined in the above-linked story took place in a region I am very familiar with.
Imagine if every year you went vacationing to a favorite Mediterranean spot and – unknown to you – just a stone’s throw away a handful of crackpot psychiatrists were literally torturing their captive and vulnerable patients, all in the name of “science.”
That’s essentially what happened here in Ontario.
This map shows where I spent my childhood summers (red arrow) and where the weird and cruel psychiatric practices took place at the bottom (red marker).
My parents took me to that island as a baby and I spent countless hours outside among the wind, water, and pines while only a month or two young. The place is still a big part of me, even though I no longer vacation there in person.
Last night while reading this shocking tale I mused that if such abuses took place in a Catholic parish within that region, CBC and all the other major Canadian news outlets would make it a front-page story with big splashy headlines.
But oh no, it’s psychiatry. And psychiatry seems, for the most part, to get a free pass with the mainstream media.
The question is why?
I believe I know part of the answer.
It arguably has to do with scientism – not science – and how so many people are literally brainwashed by scientism, even when its claims and practices clearly outreach its grasp.
What do you think?
One thought on “Former psychiatric patients testify about harmful impacts of experimental treatments – OrilliaMatters.com | Opinion”
My god, what a world we live in.
LikeLike