'Please forgive me!': US tourist returns block of stolen Roman marble – BBC News


In a letter, the traveller asks to be forgiven for taking a marble fragment from Rome in 2017.

Pinterest – Uploaded by Drive Crazy – Ancient Roman Graffiti from Pompeii

Opinion:

The young woman wrote something on the stone to her boyfriend in permanent ink. The Roman authorities scrubbed and scrubbed and scrubbed but could not get it off.

She probably didn’t know that she actually was following a long tradition for Romans. They scribbled on everything, scratched graffiti into the walls of public places. And oftentimes it was quite racy even rude.

Probably in a few hundred years, this 21st-century woman’s inscriptions will make this piece more valuable than others!

 

