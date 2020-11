I haven’t put up the outdoor Christmas lights yet. I may not. It depends if the spirit moves me. In the meantime, we have two small fiber optic trees inside. This is the larger one, just put up today.

I am hoping its lights can be seen outdoors so I won’t have to struggle outside with ladders and things this year. 🙂

It was sunny and nice and Christmas songs were playing in the background as I set this little guy up.