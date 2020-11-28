For all you saps who ran out on Black Friday now stuck with a piece of junk full of bloatware…

I know. It’s tempting. I’ve been ‘window shopping’ (the old term for looking without buying) on the web like crazy the past few days. The difference between me and the saps, however, is that I can resist the temptation because I know that buying something I do not need does not add one iota of happiness to my scale of life.

But I can empathize because I have, in the past, ran out and bought things, only to realize that they weigh me down and make me feel bad, leading me to head for the returns aisle a day or two later.

Of course, I have the choice, which some do not. And my heart goes out to those who have just enough money to get by and not a lot more. I may be in that boat again someday. One never knows. But right now, I could buy something new if I really needed it.

Suddenly I am reminded of a prominent Toronto couple who apparently had it all. They lived in a large luxury home and were found dead, hanging from their belts in a seated position by their swimming pool.

Money doesn’t guarantee anything. Love and doing the right thing usually does (unless we are stalked by some psychopath who has not dealt with unresolved trauma or traumas).

Even trying our best to do the right thing is better than not trying at all.

So whenever I see bloggers preaching about this, that, and the other thing, I always ask… yeah, but what are they DOING? WHERE DOES THEIR CASH COME FROM, ANYHOW? And sometimes, HOW DID THEY GET SO FILTHY RICH IN THE FIRST PLACE?

See, I’m a very sensitive person and am tired of picking up other people’s stuff. And I’d rather have just a few select likes from decent, honest people than from a bunch of flakey fakes.

I realize none of us are perfect, And I suspect some of my more sensitive friends limit their exposure to me so they won’t pick up some of my load. It’s always a two-way trip. Sometimes a thoroughfare…

As I have said elsewhere, if you have no idea what I am talking about, Earthpages is probably not for you.

But you travelers, you sensitives, you seekers… I bet some of you will get it!

One love

One blood

One life

You got to do what you should

One life

With each other

Sisters and my brothers

One life

But we’re not the same

We get to carry each other, carry each other

At any rate, to return to the original intent of this post, I’d like to help the saps who ran out and purchased and are now unhappy with some crummy new PC filled with Windows bloat.

You can get rid of unwanted apps and almost all the hidden files associated with bloatware through this amazing, free, and portable app:

Revo Uninstaller >> https://www.revouninstaller.com/products/revo-uninstaller-free/

This app even has a special tab for those nasty, unwanted Windows 10 apps that seem to increase with every Windows update.

I personally use the advanced scanning mode to get rid of all junk files. But a word of caution: Be sure to visually double-check before deleting to make sure you are not erasing anything important.

About the only thing this app will not delete is that hidden config file that ensures people will not reinstall demos over and over and over again. Other than that, Revo makes your computer feel almost like a Windows 7 experience.

Happy Saturday, my friends!