A spokesman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his office accidentally sent out an account of a phone call with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole that hadn’t happened yet.
Source: Trudeau’s office releases account of him scolding O’Toole before he does it | CTV News
Opinion:
The epitome of the phony politician.
Trudeau’s ‘NewSpeak’ is so new it happens before it even happens!
And despite his mismanagement of Canada’s ability – or rather lack of ability – to manufacture a vaccine at home, the public will still love him… even if they have to wait until September or so to get vaccinated.
One thought on “Trudeau’s office releases account of him scolding O’Toole before he does it | CTV News | Opinion”
Turdo is a bone head. It was on purpose. So was his fake call with Russian hacks pretending to be Gretta.
He is so starved for attention he is doing stupid things so people will pay attention to him. They have to be more stupid than his regular stupid.
LikeLike