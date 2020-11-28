A spokesman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his office accidentally sent out an account of a phone call with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole that hadn’t happened yet.

Opinion:

The epitome of the phony politician.

Trudeau’s ‘NewSpeak’ is so new it happens before it even happens!

And despite his mismanagement of Canada’s ability – or rather lack of ability – to manufacture a vaccine at home, the public will still love him… even if they have to wait until September or so to get vaccinated.