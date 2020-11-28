Trudeau’s office releases account of him scolding O’Toole before he does it | CTV News | Opinion


A spokesman for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his office accidentally sent out an account of a phone call with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole that hadn’t happened yet.

Source: Trudeau’s office releases account of him scolding O’Toole before he does it | CTV News

Opinion:

The epitome of the phony politician.

Trudeau’s ‘NewSpeak’ is so new it happens before it even happens!

And despite his mismanagement of Canada’s ability – or rather lack of ability – to manufacture a vaccine at home, the public will still love him… even if they have to wait until September or so to get vaccinated.

https://earthpages.tumblr.com/post/636088214716825600/trudeaus-office-releases-account-of-him-scolding

One thought on “Trudeau’s office releases account of him scolding O’Toole before he does it | CTV News | Opinion

  1. Turdo is a bone head. It was on purpose. So was his fake call with Russian hacks pretending to be Gretta.
    He is so starved for attention he is doing stupid things so people will pay attention to him. They have to be more stupid than his regular stupid.

    Like

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.