Reflection:

Immediately after graduating from the university, I tried for two years to get a little teaching experience at the U but they cited a brand new “policy” that only gave teaching spots to people currently registered as students. This seemed odd because my academic supervisor told me in person that she had vouched for me—actually recommended me very strongly for a teaching position.

But something had happened. And after two years of trying to obtain justice – and legitimate work – through all the appropriate channels, I was forced to move in with my parents back in Toronto. I had saved fiercely while a student but one can only live so long on savings.

Still very much interested in education and the humanities, part of recovering from the trauma of being “shafted” (that’s how the department Head described what had happened) saw me scouring bookstores for used and remaindered items.

I suppose I was partly in denial, partly holding on to a shred of misguided hope that somehow I could be a professor. At the same time, I had begun blogging as “Earthpages” and I needed to learn more to be able to write effective articles on various subjects.

This was before Wikipedia, or perhaps Wikipedia was just in its infancy, so my project “Think Free” seemed far more viable then. I wanted to build an online dictionary that would help seekers. I didn’t want to do just another dictionary of the arts and humanities. So I almost exclusively chose topics that I felt were important to self-actualization.

While scouring those bookstores I remember coming across one title about the Golem of Prague at a clearance sale in a mall in East York, Toronto. A book of Jewish myth and folk tales, I still have it stuffed away in the basement, along with countless other publications on various topics from subatomic physics to ancient Greek drama to women’s rights.

As I say, this was before Wikipedia had come into full flower and I wanted my own reference library supreme.

I still don’t know too much about the Golem, other than the fact that it’s some kind of strange, ambiguous folkloric creation.

Wikipedia describes it:

In Jewish folklore, a golem ( GOH-ləm; Hebrew: גולם‎) is an animated anthropomorphic being that is created entirely from inanimate matter (usually clay or mud). The word was used to mean an amorphous, unformed material in Psalms and medieval writing.

The most famous golem narrative involves Judah Loew ben Bezalel, the late-16th-century rabbi of Prague. Many tales differ on how the golem was brought to life and afterward controlled. According to Moment Magazine, “the golem is a highly mutable metaphor with seemingly limitless symbolism. It can be a victim or villain, Jew or non-Jew, man or woman—or sometimes both. Over the centuries it has been used to connote war, community, isolation, hope, and despair.”

So there you have it. A bit of a recollection and a bit of new learning for today.