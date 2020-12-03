“The only way to defeat the way of intimidation is to face up to fear and don’t let it frighten you.”

~ Jimmy Lai

On a personal note, my 93-year-old mother grew up during WW-II and still enjoys watching TV programs like WW-II in Color on AHC. The other day she said while watching, “Did Hitler really think he could overtake the world? He assumed that Canadians were a pushover and learned the hard way that they are not!”

To my mother, I replied, “Well, madmen do not know they are mad. Also, they do not realize that freedom is worth fighting for.”