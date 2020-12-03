Songs of innocence (and experience)


For me, this is the ultimate transition tune. We all have to grow up. Some of us may want to stay on ‘sugar mountain‘ forever but life just does not work that way.

I was about 23 when this album came out. Back then, it was more than just an album. It was almost a revelation. Reminiscent of Bob Dylan but cast in a ‘modern’ 80s studio framework, it was like my past connecting with the present and an inchoate future.

Soon after I would win a Commonwealth scholarship – gained from hard work and many sacrifices – and travel to India to do a Master’s Degree, where life would change dramatically.

I really was at the cusp when I bought this album. And once immersed in the sea, I realized we cannot go back. Oh, we may dip our toes in the ol’ river for a short while. But it’s never the same. One knows too much about the joys and perils of the sea, and a mere river is just too shallow and limiting.

That was the river, this is the sea…

