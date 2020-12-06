They are actually depicting us Roma as criminals and as people behaving dementedly – and Romani actors are helping them do it! I wonder what the salary is for an actor who is willing to perform on such a purely racist note.

In case you are unfamiliar with the Roma, Wikipedia gives a nice summary:

The Romani ( , ), also known as Roma, are an Indo-Aryan people, traditionally nomadic itinerants living mostly in Europe, and diaspora populations in the Americas.

Linguistic and genetic evidence suggest that the Romani as a people originated from the northern Indian subcontinent. They are dispersed, but their most concentrated populations are located in Europe, especially Central, Eastern and Southern Europe (including Turkey, Spain and Southern France). The Romani arrived in Mid-West Asia and Europe around 1007.

The Romani are widely known in English by the exonym Gypsies (or Gipsies), which is considered by some Roma people to be pejorative due to its connotations of illegality and irregularity.

From the above link it seems an age-old dynamic is occurring in the Czech Republic. Not only stereotyping and scapegoating but worse. Members of the oppressed group actually participate in the oppression of their own people.

How long has this been going on?

Well, let’s just say it’s not a new thing. Some Jews betrayed other Jews when threatened or tortured by the Nazis.

In all moments of history, we find individuals more interested in saving their own skin or lining their pocketbooks instead of behaving with integrity and honor.

From the American War of Independence, the name Benedict Arnold has become as bad as rotten eggs. And any historian can go through the ages and find examples of weak-minded men and women whose choices reveal a lack of moral fiber.

Judas Iscariot, of course, was part of the Jesus Team until he sold out.

According to New Testament accounts, Judas incurred God’s wrath and either killed himself or possibly stumbled to his death.

Some living in what the existentialists call “bad faith” somehow manage to blot out their remorse with a kind of near-psychotic defense mechanism but others realize they have made a bad move.

They live out crummy lives of nagging guilt mingled with a general sense of inauthenticity.

Others sort of flip back and forth, like Jekyll and Hyde characters… until they finally have to face what they have done, either in this life or the afterlife.

In a word, deep down, most people know when they are behaving like shits.