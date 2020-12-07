Six-T-7n


Here’s a new sketch I’ve been working on the past few days. The total timing is one minute and seven seconds, hence the rapper-ish sounding title, Six-T-7n.

Hey, you gotta be cool, right?

And here’s a little screenshot (detail) of the project, which shows how freakin’ mathematical music really is. Pythagoras and a few other ancient Greek cats knew this. However, Six-T-7n is not entirely plotted curves and stuff like that. I did play the piano keyboard for the snakey lead. Everything else is programmed, with “swing” added to the rhythm – thanks to a plugin called MegaBaby – to make it sound less robotic and more… human.

