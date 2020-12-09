My more seasoned visitors will recognize the title of today’s post as an old Doors tune.

You know the day destroys the night

Night divides the day

Tried to run

Tried to hide

Break on through to the other side

Break on through to the other side

Break on through to the other side, yeah

The above pic is the route where I used to walk to junior high school. It’s just a stone’s throw away from where I grew up, but on the other side of Mt. Pleasant Rd. There is a Catholic church nearby and as protestants, we kids usually felt that the Catholic kids were a bit weird. They had a funny “touched” look to them that, of course, “normal” protestants lacked.

Childhood observations… 👦👧🧒

Later I converted to Catholicism and saw the whole thing from the Catholic side. And now I can see both sides and a lot more, which by far is the best perspective.🙂

So this is an “other side” photo for me in that regard (i.e. the Catholic Church side of Mt. Pleasant Rd).

It is also an “other side” photo because yesterday when I took it, I was returning to the dentist to get some work done ordered after my checkup last week. Last week was a wet, cloudy day and I photographed a highrise building where someone committed suicide many years ago. That same highrise appears in the above photo. And what a difference a day makes! (actually a week).

As I soaked up the sunlight in above zero C temperatures I wondered if and hoped that the person who jumped was now at peace. I even wondered if perhaps they were hovering around on this sunny day just to let me know that they were fine now. I cannot know but my thoughts sometimes go that way. For me, the afterlife is actually more real than this life because it lasts for eternity, whereas this life, as you grow older will realize, flashes by like a blink of an eye.

And because I was a little early for my appointment, I took a few photos just outside the dental office. Nothing spectacular. Just some cell phone pics, killing time.

I thought maybe because people are hard up for entertainment during the pandemic, these ordinary pics of a somewhat deserted Toronto might be of some interest. 🙂