Jesus Christ Superstar – A politically incorrect review… in keeping with the tradition

This is horribly politically incorrect to say so but around this time of year I always feel a bit sorry for people who do not understand who Christ is.

Christmas is such a joyous time and in our neighborhood which is currently in lockdown, people have proved that it’s not just about the stuff we buy and give. No, it’s about the spirit.

If the pandemic is the Grinch who tried to steal Christmas, the Grinch failed miserably. And just like the Dr. Seuss story, if anything the Grinch proved that nothing can squelch the true Christmas spirit.

All the people with lights in our neighborhood have their lights up. And this year those lights seem even more special than usual.

Oh, I know that non-Christians have their secular and religious holidays and all their happiness around that—something I arguably do not understand.

But Christmas?

What a bummer to not get it. After all, for believing Christians Christ isn’t just another guy or a misguided madman but the son of God.

With that in mind, while looking over Think Free this morning I noticed that the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar is next up for revision.

Just recently I scoured the web in search for the musical version that really speaks to me. There are several recordings at Spotify but only one really cooks.

So with that politically incorrect intro – let’s not forget that according to the New Testament account, Jesus was so politically incorrect that the ancient Romans and Jews killed him – here’s my original entry at Think Free:

Jesus Christ Superstar is a rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice (1971) which became an instant box office hit. The musical recording was released just before in 1970 and follows a style reminiscent of ancient Greek drama where a background chorus laments tragic characters such as “Poor old Judas…”

In 1973 the opera was put to film, which some (like me) see as weak while others say it is a compelling portrayal of the life of Jesus and his followers, his enemies, and his murderers.

The movie is also anachronistic, meaning that various 20th-century props are employed, despite the tale being set in biblical times. For instance, one actor in the film wears a wristwatch. Very hip, I guess. But it didn’t really work for me.

Produced in the Flower Power era, the storyline of both the musical and the film versions of JCS is quite progressive, showing signs of feminism in its rendering of the sinner cum disciple, Mary Magdeline. The lyrics of the song “I don’t know how to love him” portray some of the human doubts and hardships likely experienced by those closest to Christ.

Some Christians, especially those with Jungian sympathies, delight in the humanization of the New Testament characters. However, some traditionalists believe the film goes too far, is too liberal, and gives an inaccurate account of the biblical story.

On the whole, however, many people, Christian or not, see JCS as a vibrant reinterpretation of the relatively few references we have about Christ.

The 1970 rock album featured respected rock artists but not huge superstars. However, given the able songwriting by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and the production’s noble cause, the individual artists seemed to rise above any personal limitations to create a lasting masterpiece. In this record, the whole is definitely greater than the sum of its parts—a situation which, funnily enough, calls to mind the 12 apostles and several early Christian women, who, for the most part, were just ordinary people doing extraordinary things.