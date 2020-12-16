Practice, practice, practice! – Or maybe if someone doesn’t get it… it’s “repetition”

This morning I was checking out Carolina A’s site again and left some comments under her excellent Andy Warhol entry. Her point about repetition got me thinking.

Anyone who wants to excel at any kind of artform or specialized knowledge appreciates the need for practice. And lots of it.

A while back I gave an old piano keyboard to a nice, honest guy who repairs things around the home too difficult for me to fix.* He said his kid could use the piano and added, “I always tell him, ‘practice, practice, practice!'”

And the handyman’s words stuck with me.

It’s so true. We really need to practice like crazy if we want to get good at something. Over the past year or so I have installed and reinstalled LINUX a hell of a lot. This morning I even timed how long it takes—about 30 minutes compared to four or five hours for a fresh, updated Windows 10 install.

I am learning about Linux and regularly make mistakes, mess up the Ubuntu system and also worry about viruses. It’s harder to check for viruses with Linux than with Windows; although I reinstall both systems these days if I have even the slightest concern about malware.

My point is that if someone were watching from the outside, they would have no clue as to why I am repeating this Linux install so often. They might jump to conclusions, which probably would tell us more about THEM than me.

What about concert pianists?

I just tickled the ivories for a little while and often think, If only I had practiced more, I could have been really quite good! From childhood onward, concert pianists practice scales until they are blue in the face. They repeat and repeat and repeat.

Now, this is a culturally valued activity, so not seen as a disorder. But what if an alien species dropped by to hear the pianist practicing, an alien say, who had no understanding of the concept of music.

This strange creature is repetitively striking these white and black keys which make the oddest combinations of waveforms in the atmosphere. I must figure out an appropriate label for the creature to aid in our ‘classification’ of this ‘disorder.’

Remember, the ET doesn’t get music.

A bit of a silly example but I think you get the point.

If misunderstood, a behavior may look strange. But once the reason or reasons behind it become known, the strangeness instantly vanishes.

I discussed this topic several times at both the undergraduate and graduate levels at various universities in Canada and abroad. All but one hack professor were bright enough to understand my argument and reward my creative thinking.

As for the one hack who didn’t get it, well… honestly, I pray for that person. Or try to… 😇🙂🤓

—

* Before you think I’m some kind of philanthropist, I should say that I picked that piano up from the curb. Someone in the neighborhood was throwing it out and after playing around with it, I realized I did not need it.