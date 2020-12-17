Brenda Butterworth-Carr announced her decision in a letter to colleagues on Wednesday, saying she will be leaving her assistant deputy minister position with the provincial government early in the new year.

Source: Director of police services for B.C. announces resignation | CBC News

Opinion:

That’s funny. The very popular and competent Toronto Chief of Police gave the same reasons for not resuming his post. Both officials said they wanted to spend more time with their families.

The cops who knew too much?

My opinion today is a bit of a conspiracy theory but it would be a sad state of affairs if indeed good cops were given a choice: Leave and live or stay and die.

The world these days… when I told people that I believed a few hostile overseas immigrants were calling the shots in academia, some thought I was nuts. Others, arguably wiser, just shook their heads and said, “Are they in there too?”

Of course, the Toronto Chief and British Columbia’s Betterworth-Carr could be leaving for the reasons stated.

Yeah, they could be… but we also know that Canada and British Columbia in particular is a haven for Russian and Eastern European organized crime. And that’s just one crime group. God knows how many others are active here. Pretty much every day CP24 reports another drive-by shooting, a shooting in a mall, a shooting in a parking lot, a shooting between moving vehicles, a deadly stabbing, a home invasion. The list goes on.

Once called ‘Toronto the Good,’ I don’t even take walks at night anymore for fear of getting assaulted or worse. And the thing is, very few make the connection between those silver-tongued ‘scholars’ who are actually murderous lunatics and their street soldier pimps and pushers who are plugging each other, left right, and center.

It’s really the white-collar maniacs whom we need to reel in and lock up behind bars, which is the right place for any rabid animal.

As in any war, take out the general, and the rest of the army scatters…