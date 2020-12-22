I know it’s a tough time for a lot of folks but Christmastime transcends our worldly cares. Feel the spirit. It will carry us through.

This is a whimsical little jingle I wrote over the past few days on LMMS, which is a totally free music production suite.

I intentionally chose a sort of rinky-dink Christmas toybox sound but LMMS has far more sophisticated voices and possibilities and keeps getting better all the time…

If you want to sing the melody, just use these lyrics. Pretty straightforward. 😊

Christmastime in the city…

Christmastime in the air…

Christmastime in the city…

Christmastime in the air…

Christmastime in the city…

Christmastime in the air…

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it coming now?

Can you feel it coming now?

Christmastime in the city…

Christmastime in the air…

Are you with me?

Let’s sing! 🎅🤶🧝🧝‍♀️🧝‍♂️👼👪🦌🎄🌟❄️☃️⛄🛷⛪🕯️🎁🔔

Words and music © 2020 Michael William Clark. 😊