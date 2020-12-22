Kremlin mocks foe Navalny over alleged underwear poison plot | Opinion


Kremlin mocks foe Navalny over alleged underwear poison plot

The Kremlin on Tuesday mocked opposition politician Alexei Navalny and tried to call his sanity into question, a day after he said he had tricked a Russian secret agent into disclosing lurid details of a botched plot to kill him.

Image – The TImes

Source: Kremlin mocks foe Navalny over alleged underwear poison plot

Opinion:

“What’s your problem?” a person of Central European descent once angrily barked when I asked them if someone should go to prison if they came to Canada and did not abide by our laws.

It’s an old Soviet trick to say that a person perceived as a threat has a persecution complex—that is, to question their sanity, even if the person in question has done nothing wrong. In fact, I think in most cases it’s the exact opposite. The violent and paranoid ones aggressively try to undermine those peaceful people whom they regard as a threat.

I do not know the definitive truth about the above-linked story. But it certainly seems like a familiar scenario.

