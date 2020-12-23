Two Thousand and Twenty – A Shopping Odyssey


It was shopping time last night and I was really dragging my feet over it. The ‘deadline’ for me is when we run out of milk. Life without milk is like life without sunshine. So although I had frozen about six bags (each bag containing 4 litres) the supply was almost gone and I just had to get out. Time, roughly 2 to 3 a.m.

Departure – Our Xmas lights are about half what they usually are because some strings burnt out last winter and I didn’t want to go to a hardware store and risk infection.
Stop One – Parked and car turned off. The cops appeared shortly after, wearing masks.
Getting ready to leave… car still off! (It’s actually against the law in Ontario to touch your phone when auto is running).
Stop Two – Walking in parking lot to store – The posh “Pusateri’s” had a massive fire a while ago…
Side view of second store
Stop Three – nearest my home… where I usually get ice cream!
Home with the goods! – Umm this food, btw. Not anything else… call “professor X” if you’re looking for something else…
‘Professor X’ wants YOU!

‘Professor X’ is a fictional character I have created for entertainment purposes only. Any resemblance to persons living or dead is purely coincidental.

One thought on “Two Thousand and Twenty – A Shopping Odyssey

  1. Edit – correction… I had previously said each milk bag is 3 litres but it’s actually 4. There are three smaller bags in one overall bag… so I guess that makes each 1.33 litres.. I only elaborate because I think milk in a bag is a fairly rare thing?

