Allt är inte frid och fröjd bara för att det är jul | Not everything is peace and joy just because it’s #Christmas | Reblog | Opinion


Opinion:

Non-Swedish readers can use Chrome to translate this. The only other thing that came to mind here is world poverty. It’s a relative few who have the luxury of feeling “tired” or “wiped out” over Christmas. Many are just struggling to get food in their stomachs. And despite our best efforts to alleviate that, crimelords in excessively corrupt nations often scoop up aid dollars so they do not go where they should go.

I love Christmas, but sometimes I wonder why God permits such evils. I guess we just have to believe that the greater good that comes from suffering really is a much greater good. ✝️🔔🌟

