Here’s a rough shot taken with an old iPad2, which is good for two things—FaceTime and photos when you actually want them blurry! This was captured just a few minutes before midnight, so technically it was still Christmas Eve. A light dusting of snow began to replace the rain this afternoon, adding a touch of magic to our Christmas here in the city. You can see the snow on the bush outside, bottom right and I guess thru the window beyond.

I had a lovely Christmas Eve. Although not permitted to socialize outside the home, I just did what I always did as a kid. Wrapped presents at the dining room table with all the indoor and outdoor lights on, meditating on loved ones, friends, humanity and Christmases past while listening to some soft choral music from a local FM station.

Hopefully, yours was special too. And let’s not forget, Christmas is for anyone who wants to accept it. It’s free and fantastic!

But don’t take my word for it. Try it sometime!

Oh, and my New Years’ resolution? (I was already thinking about that too).

Count my blessings. Be thankful for what I have right now. It seems the more I minimalize, the more I appreciate all the love and stuff around me. It’s like my eyes open.

Oh… look at that great book I have that has just been sitting there unnoticed because I was coveting more and more stuff! What a lovely little mp3 player that I hardly ever use!

And so on…

I think you get the idea.

Merry Christmas! ✝️🌟🎁🕯️⛪🛷👼🦌🎄❄️☃️🔔🎶